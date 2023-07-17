Top 10 world news: Russia blames Ukraine for Crimea bridge attack, backs out of Black Sea grain deal, and more

At least two people from Russia's Belgorod region were killed during the "emergency" situation on the Crimean bridge on Monday (July 17). Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack where a mother and father died and their daughter was injured, according to the region's governor. In other news, Russia also formally notified Ukraine that it will suspend its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, hours before its previous extension expired.

At least two people from Russia's Belgorod region were killed during the "emergency" situation on the Crimean bridge on Monday (July 17). Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack where a mother and father died and their daughter was injured, according to the region's governor.

Russia, on Monday (July 17), formally notified Ukraine that it will suspend its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, hours before its previous extension expired.

Donald Trump, former US President and Republican contender for a presidential nomination for the upcoming 2024 elections, repeated over the weekend his purported plan to restore peace in Ukraine within 24 hours.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and unfavourable weather conditions on Sunday wreaked havoc on the travel plans of Americans across the country. The most heavily impacted airports were Newark Liberty International, John F. Kennedy International, and LaGuardia Airports, all serving New York City.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to travel to the southwest Pacific next week the visit during which he will offer a "French alternative" in a region that's witnessing increasing geopolitical competition between the United States and China.

At least nine people were killed in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo, on Monday (July 17) after a five-storey apartment building collapsed, reported the state media citing local officials, as search and rescue operations continued.

Two Singaporean lawmakers from the ruling party, including the speaker of the parliament, stepped down after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship” with each other.

China's foreign minister Qin Gang has been absent from public view for three weeks, a remarkably unusual duration of absence during a period of active diplomacy in Beijing.

India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Sunjay Sudhir has termed India-UAE pact on trading in national currencies — Rupee and Dirham as a "template" for other countries to go for such arrangement.