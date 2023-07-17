Trump says he will establish peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of coming to power

"These are smart people, including Macron of France. I could go through the whole list of people, including Putin. These people are sharp, tough and generally vicious. They are vicious, and they are at the top of their game. We have a man that has no clue what's happening. It's the most dangerous time in the history of our country," Trump said while slamming the Biden administration's response to the war in Ukraine.

'I would tell Zelensky, no more': Donald Trump

Asked what will be Trump's response in the wake of his previous assertion that he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, the former US president said: "I know Zelensky very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them. I would tell Zelenskyy, no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don't make a deal, we are going to give him [Zelensky] a lot. We're going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever got if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day."