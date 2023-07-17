Trump says he will establish peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of coming to power
Story highlights
Trump said that he shares a good equation with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Trump said that he shares a good equation with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Donald Trump, former US President and Republican contender for a presidential nomination for the upcoming 2024 elections, repeated over the weekend his purported plan to restore peace in Ukraine within 24 hours.
In an interview with Fox News, the former president said that he shares a good equation with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Trump further went on to say that the current US President Joe Biden is not capable of dealing with world leaders.
Also read | Putin says Ukraine signed peace treaty with Russia in spring of 2022, then threw it into 'garbage of history'
"These are smart people, including Macron of France. I could go through the whole list of people, including Putin. These people are sharp, tough and generally vicious. They are vicious, and they are at the top of their game. We have a man that has no clue what's happening. It's the most dangerous time in the history of our country," Trump said while slamming the Biden administration's response to the war in Ukraine.
'I would tell Zelensky, no more': Donald Trump
Asked what will be Trump's response in the wake of his previous assertion that he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, the former US president said: "I know Zelensky very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them. I would tell Zelenskyy, no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don't make a deal, we are going to give him [Zelensky] a lot. We're going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever got if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day."
Also watch | Donald Trump: 'World War III' is a possibility due to Biden's 'stupid' approach
There have been multiple attempts at halting the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine but none have resulted in anything concrete.
While Russian President Vladimir Putin has reasoned US-led NATO's expansion as one of the reasons behind invading Ukraine, NATO's land border with Russia has further increased (from 754 miles before the beginning of the war in Ukraine to 1,584 miles now). Subsequently, Putin has also accused Ukraine of signing a peace treaty and then throwing it into 'garbage of history' during the spring of 2022.
The Ukrainian side has not reacted to Putin's said accusations of signing a peace treaty.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.