Over 1,600 flights cancelled across US due to severe rainfall, thunderstorms

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and unfavourable weather conditions on Sunday wreaked havoc on the travel plans of Americans across the country. The most heavily impacted airports were Newark Liberty International, John F. Kennedy International, and LaGuardia Airports, all serving New York City. The effects were widespread, with over 1,600 flights canceled throughout the United States.

Among all the airports in the US, Newark Liberty International Airport bore the brunt of flight cancellations on Sunday with the maximum number of flight cancellations.

However, the issues faced by travellers extended beyond flight disruptions as they encountered problems in receiving their baggage as well. Baggage delay at Newark Liberty International One passenger from Chicago, who travelled through Newark, reported to the New York Post that dozens of fellow passengers experienced extended waits of more than two hours to retrieve their luggage.

Surprisingly, only about a third of the passengers received their baggage, while the rest were left without theirs, seemingly missing. John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport Following closely behind Newark Liberty, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia Airports ranked second and third, respectively, in the country for the highest number of flight cancellations.

New York City and its surrounding areas experienced significant rainfall due to the thunderstorms, with most regions receiving between one and three inches in total.

Some areas even saw as much as five inches of rain by nightfall. Unfortunately, the severe weather and subsequent flooding led to the loss of one life and caused approximately $50 million in damages, according to Governor Kathy Hochul of New York.

According to media reports citing FlightAware data, over 8,500 flights experienced delays due to severe weather conditions, including intense thunderstorms.

To alert travellers, several of these airports used social media platforms, urging them to contact their airlines before heading to the airport.

In the Northeast region, more than 56 million people were placed under a flood watch as heavy rainfall pounded the area. States such as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland were particularly hard-hit.

Unfortunately, the flash flooding in Pennsylvania's Bucks County resulted in the loss of four lives, with three others reported missing after the incident on Sunday, media reports said.




