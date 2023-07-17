Where is Qin Gang? Chinese foreign minister was last seen over three weeks ago

China's foreign minister Qin Gang has been absent from public view for three weeks, a remarkably unusual duration of absence during a period of active diplomacy in Beijing. Qin's absence has led to immense speculation in a country where political affairs remain notoriously opaque.

Qin, a seasoned diplomat and a trusted aide of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, took on the role of foreign minister in December, following a short tenure as ambassador to the United States.

As foreign minister, Qin has strongly criticised Washington after bilateral relations reached a new low following the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the US.

Also watch | Gravitas: Qin Gang: Where is China's missing Foreign Minister? Here's what could have happened to him × He has also played a significant role in subsequent efforts by both sides to stabilise relations and restore communication, including a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Beijing last month.

Beijing has cited "health reasons" for Qin's conspicuous absence. But in the past, senior Chinese officials have disappeared from public view, following which they've been revealed to the world by the ruling Communist Party’s disciplinary watchdog.

Such sudden disappearances have become a common feature in Chinese leader Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign. Since when Qin Gang has not been seen? The 57-year-old has not been seen in public since June 25. His last reported engagement was a multilateral meeting with officials from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Russia in Beijing in the immediate hours after the uprising by Wagner mercenary group. Qin Gang's absence: Why is it unusual? This is because there has been a flurry of diplomatic engagements taking place in and beyond China that directly and specifically impact Beijing's interests. This includes high-profile visits by senior US officials Janet Yellen and John Kerry. Qin Gang missing? Scheduled engagements cancelled Earlier this month, Qin was scheduled to meet European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell in Beijing. However, the meeting was postponed after China informed the European Union that the originally planned dates were no longer feasible, according to Reuters.

The European Union was notified of the postponement just two days before Borrell's expected arrival on July 5.

Furthermore, Qin did not attend the annual foreign ministers' meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta last week. Instead, China's top diplomat Wang Yi represented the country at the gathering. Just concluded meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.



Discussed outstanding issues related to peace & tranquility in border areas.



Our conversation also covered EAS/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/83VejZxUdX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2023 × It must be noted that in China, the foreign minister is not the top authority on foreign affairs. Instead, it is the office of the Communist Party of China's Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, currently headed by Wang Yi.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE