Top 10 world news: Russia begins unilateral ceasefire, China's bid to minimise Covid, and more

The deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said that the city of Kramatorsk, which is in eastern Ukraine, reported fresh Russian strikes on Friday (January 6). The reported strikes came after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be among 20 world leaders who will participate in the "Voice of the global south summit" (VGSS) summit next week hosted by India virtually. The summit will take place on January 12 and January 13 and will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mexican government said on Friday that 29 people — 10 soldiers and 19 criminal suspects — were killed in the operation to arrest Ovidio Guzman, the son of jailed drug lord El Chapo, the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel. Speaking to reporters, Mexico's secretary of defence Luis Cresencio said, "Ten members of the military... unfortunately lost their lives in the line of duty."

China's transport ministry on Friday (January 6) called on travellers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly if they involve small children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with underlying conditions. The government is seeking to minimise the possibility of a major new Covid outbreak during the Lunar New Year travel rush this month, a report by the Associated Press said.

The annual inflation rate of the eurozone fell for the second time in a row to 9.2 per cent in the month of December, dropping into single digits for the first time since September, stated the EU statistics agency on Friday. As a result of the slowdown in the increase in the rate of energy prices, the inflation rate declined from 10.1 per cent to 9.2 per cent in a month.

Joshimath, a spiritual town in Uttarakhand where Adi Shankaracharya, a religious reformer, acquired enlightenment in the eighth century, has become a matter of countrywide concern. Nearly 66 families have been forced to vacate their homes, the largest ropeway in Asia has been closed to tourists, two hotels have shut their doors for an indefinite period, and locals have taken to the streets. The events in Joshimath come as a second blow to the hill state, the first being the unrest in Haldwani over eviction notices. Many have drawn comparisons between the agitation in Haldwani and the protests in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2020.

Meta's subsidiary WhatsApp on Thursday announced that users will now be able to use proxy servers to access the services in countries and regions where the messaging app is blocked.

The US House of Representatives failed to break the deadlock for a third consecutive day to select the next speaker. The Republicans could not band together as nominee Kevin McCarthy lost the 11th ballot. The House was adjourned till noon after the motion was passed 219-213.

Former team India selector and a World Cup-winner himself, Krishnamachari Srikkanth has predicted that much like Gautam Gambhir of 2011, stalwart Virat Kohli will also play an anchor role in the upcoming 2023 World Cup, scheduled for October-November this year. In the team full of stars, Gambhir hogged the limelight with his match-winning 97 in the 2011 final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In addition to that, the left-handed batter also played a few handy knocks throughout the tournament batting at number 3, cutting a reputation of a saviour.

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' has been creating news even before it hit the stands. Harry's book has given detailed accounts of his troubled relationship with his older brother Prince William. Harry also admitted having regrets over watching his wife Meghan Markle's steamy sex scenes from her show 'Suits'. Markle quit acting after she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2018. Markle played one of the leads of legal drama Suits.

