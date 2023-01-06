Virat Kohli to do a Gautam Gambhir at 2023 World Cup, predicts ex-selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Former team India selector and a World Cup-winner himself, Krishnamachari Srikkanth has predicted that much like Gautam Gambhir of 2011, stalwart Virat Kohli will also play an anchor role in the upcoming 2023 World Cup, scheduled for October-November this year. In the team full of stars, Gambhir hogged the limelight with his match-winning 97 in the 2011 final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In addition to that, the left-handed batter also played a few handy knocks throughout the tournament batting at number 3, cutting a reputation of a saviour.

Virat, who also was part of that squad, scored important runs in selective games, including in the final and helped India lift the World Cup after 28 years. Now 12 years later, a veteran of the game with 12,471 ODI runs to his name, Kohli will aim to lift the coveted 50-over World Cup for the second time. Srikkanth, however, believes Kohli can replicate the heroics of Gambhir in the coming edition of mega tournament.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Srikkanth said, “What a great feeling it was, to win the 83’ World Cup as a player and then to be chairman of selectors of the team, which won the 2011 World Cup is a story I can tell my grandchildren. First of all, the knock played by Gautam Gambhir was phenomenal, that too in the World Cup, congratulations to him, I am proud of him. Superb batting throughout the tournament. I am making the prediction that Virat Kohli will show us the same heroics in the 2023 World Cup."

Believing that swashbuckling opener Ishan Kishan will also be part of the final squad for the World Cup, following his record-breaking double hundred in an ODI against Bangladesh recently, Srikkanth said Kohli must take up the anchor role like Gambhir did in 2011, allowing players like Ishan to play with freedom.

"Just like Gautam Gambhir has played a major role of anchor in the past, the same way Virat Kohli will play that role this time around. He will help players like Ishan Kishan excel just as he got a century when Kishan got a double century."

"It’s all about freedom, giving your players the freedom, do what you want, play your game even if you get out, that’s the approach the team should have,” the former selector said.

The Indian team is currently playing Sri Lanka in the bilateral series at home and then will be facing New Zealand before taking on Australia for four Tests in the Border-Gavaskar series. As reported earlier, the BCCI has shortlisted 20 key players for the World Cup, and the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has been asked to monitor their workload management.