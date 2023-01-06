WhatsApp announces proxy support feature to circumvent internet shutdowns

Meta's subsidiary WhatsApp on Thursday announced that users will now be able to use proxy servers to access the services in countries and regions where the messaging app is blocked.

"Today we’re launching proxy support for WhatsApp users all over the world. What this means is we’re putting the power into people’s hands to maintain access to WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or disrupted," read a statement released by the company.

"Choosing a proxy enables you to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely."

WhatsApp also referred users to the instructions on how to set up a proxy server and re-establish the connection. The service is available to anyone that has the latest version of WhatsApp.

A proxy server, in layman terms, is an 'intermediary' between the users and the internet. It allows them to circumvent censorship attempts and other restrictions to access web services.

The rollout of the service has been done so keeping in mind the countries where internet lockdowns, especially concerning WhatsApp cause inconvenience to regular users.

WhatsApp, in its announcement, cited the example of Iran where internet services have often been disconnected by the regime.

"Disruptions like we’ve seen in Iran for months on end deny people’s human rights and cut people off from receiving urgent help. Though in case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication."

When the anti-hijab protests in Iran were still in their infancy, the Iranian regime, anticipating the scale of it, restricted access to internet as well as social media sites such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

Internet watchdog NetBlocks reported a "nation-scale loss of connectivity" on network providers in Iran. WhatsApp's new feature allows ordinary Iranians to bypass the shutdowns and access the app and its services.

The Meta-owned platform added that messages on the proxy server will also remain end-to-end encrypted, meaning no one apart from the users will be able to access the message or data.

"Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring they stay between you and the person you’re communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta."

(With inputs from agencies)