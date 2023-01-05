WhatsApp releases latest feature that makes it easier to message yourself

It is quite common for people to create groups or even send certain information to close friends or family members on WhatsApp in order to access it in the future. However, the messaging platform has come up with a new feature that will make it easier for people to carry out this particular operation.

The feature called “Message Yourself”, which was included in the latest app update, will allow the users to send messages to themselves. It will follow the same method that one uses to message someone else and it will be support even photos, videos, audio, and documents up to 2GB in size from the phone.

The new feature will only be available on the latest version of WhatsApp and as a result, anyone who has not updated the app will not be able to use it. The user will have to select their own phone number while composing any new message and it will automatically be stored in the personal inbox.

The steps to use the "Message Yourself" feature on WhatsApp are as follows -

Download the latest version of WhatsApp or update the existing messaging app

Open the WhatsApp application

Tap on the “new chat” option from the menu

Add your own contact as the desired one just before sending the message