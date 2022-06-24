Top 10 world news: Roe vs Wade overturned, Ukraine war latest, and more

Roe vs Wade has been overturned. US Supreme Cout has reversed the landmark decision. In other news Ukrainian forces are retreating from key eastern city Severodonetsk as Russian forces advance. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

Roe vs Wade reversed, US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

Roe vs Wade overturned: Biden, Obama, Planned Parenthood react to US top court judgement

Four months into the Russian aggression, Ukraine retreats from key embattled city of Sievierodonetsk
 

China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian, heckled, called 'representative of a genocidal dictatorship'

Al Jazeera journalist was killed by Israeli forces, says UN

Numerous inmates starve to death in Haiti prison due to overcrowding

Iran: Teenage girls arrested for not wearing headscarves at skateboarding event

US Senate advances bipartisan bill on gun safety

Covid vaccines prevented nearly 20 million deaths in first year: Report

Nazi-era law on abortion to be removed in Germany

