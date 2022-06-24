Four months into the Russian aggression, Ukraine retreats from key embattled city of Sievierodonetsk

In a significant setback to Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion, Kyiv on Friday (June 24th) signalled that its troops will begin withdrawing from the city of Sievierodonetsk. Reuters reports that for weeks, the city has been the scene of heavy fighting. As per provincial governor Serhiy Gaidai, the troops have already received orders to move to new positions. However, he made no mention of their new position or if they had begun moving. He said that the troops "have to be withdrawn" adding that "remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense."

In Sievierodonetsk, street-by-street fighting has raged for a month with Russia methodically gaining more land. The city has witnessed some of the fiercest fightings of the war.

With Donetsk and Luhansk forming the Donbas region, the industrial hub of Ukraine, the struggle is crucial for Russia to seize control of the final Ukrainian-held patch of the province.

Only Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk's sister city on the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, would stay in Ukrainian hands when Sievierodonetsk falls.

Since Russian forces were unable to take the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the early phases of the war, Russia has adopted a strategy that involves fierce aerial bombardments of cities and towns followed by ground assaults.

According to analysts, the Russian soldiers are suffering significant losses and are having issues with morale, leadership, and supply. Despite this, they are weakening the Ukrainian opposition and advancing gradually in the east and south.

Today marks four months since the start of Vladimir Putin ordered Moscow's aggression against Ukraine. The battle has now claimed thousands of lives—both combatants and civilians—uprooted millions of people, and witnessed Russian artillery and airstrikes obliterate entire Ukrainian cities.

A global energy and food crisis has also been exacerbated by the war.

