Roe vs Wade reversed, US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

US Supreme Court has reversed the landmark Roe v Wade ruling ending the constitutional right to abortion for millions of women across the country.

The landmark 1973 "Roe v Wade" ruling had enshrined a woman's right to an abortion. The court has now said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves.

The ruling is likely to open a Pandora's Box and draw strong political reactions welcoming and condemning the latest decision of the US Supreme Court. It is anticipated that the ruling would be followed by flood of state legislations. It is expected that half of 50 US states would make new laws severely restricting or even criminalising abortions.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the court said. Currently, the US Supreme Court is dominated by judges with a conservative view.

In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said "abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views.

"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion," he said.

Dissenting were the three liberals on the court.

Soon after the decision, former US vice president Mike Pence said that Roe vs Wade was consigned to 'ash heap of history'.