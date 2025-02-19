Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Party on Wednesday (Feb 19) elected Rekha Gupta as the next Delhi Chief Minister.

In other news, Palestinian militant group Hamas official said that they will free 'all Israeli hostages' in a single swap during phase two of the Gaza truce.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Donald Trump told him that Ukraine would be part of the future peace talks.

Rekha Gupta named next Delhi Chief Minister, India's capital gets 4th woman head of government

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (Feb 19) announced the name of first-time MLA Rekha Gupta as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. The announcement was made after a meeting of the Legislature Party was held in the evening.

Hamas to free 'all Israeli hostages' in single swap during phase two of Gaza truce

Palestinian militant group Hamas official said that they will be releasing all remaining hostages in a single swap during the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

'Nobody excluding Ukraine from talks', Putin says negotiations 'key priority for Russia'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Feb 19) said that US President Donald Trump told him that Ukraine would take part in future peace talks.

Meet Rekha Gupta, next chief minister of Delhi set to take oath on Feb 20

Rekha Gupta to be next Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal says ‘I hope she…’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to the appointment of Rekha Gupta as the next Delhi chief minister of Delhi on Wednesday (Feb 19).

Who could be the next pontiff after Pope Francis? Here's the list of potential successors

As Pope Francis continues his recovery from a respiratory infection, speculation has grown over whether he might step down due to health concerns, following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

Did Biden leave NASA astronauts in space for 'political reasons'? Musk, Trump claim in joint interview

Elon Musk claimed that the two US astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, were left stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) by the former US President Joe Biden administration.

Putin and Trump could meet before end of February, says Kremlin: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could meet as early as before the end of February. Although an in-person meeting will take time to prepare, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday (Feb 19), Russian news agencies reported.

Taylor Swift is 'not speaking' with Blake Lively over Justin Baldoni's legal drama: Repots

Is everything fine between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively? The reports are rife that Taylor is no longer speaking to Blake over the latter's much-publicised case against her It's Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Champions Trophy, Pak vs NZ Live Score: Shaheen Afridi departs as New Zealand dominate

The Champions Trophy is back on the calendars of cricket enthusiasts as the extravaganza fest returns after over seven years of absence with a high-profile match between Pakistan and New Zealand beginning the tournament in the revamped Karachi Stadium on Wednesday.