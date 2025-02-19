Palestinian militant group Hamas official said that they will be releasing all remaining hostages in a single swap during the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Taher al-Nunu said that they have informed mediators about this.

“We have informed the mediators that Hamas is ready to release all hostages in one batch during the second phase of the agreement, rather than in stages, as in the current first phase,” Taher al-Nunu said.

Nunu did not clarify if Hamas group will also release the bodies of dead hostages, which are slated to be transferred in the third phase.

As per the second phase of the agreement, the war will end and also includes the withdrawal of all IDF troops from Gaza.

IDF to receive four bodies of slain Israeli hostages

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said that they are ready for tomorrow's transfer by Hamas of four slain Israeli hostages, including preparations for a brief military ceremony upon receiving the bodies.

Hamas has announced that tomorrow it will be handing over the bodies of Shiri Silberman Bibas and her two young children Ariel and Kfir, along with another slain hostage who has not been named.

The bodies will be handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross, which will bring them to Israeli forces inside the Gaza Strip.

The IDF will be holding a respectful ceremony in Gaza after receiving the bodies. The bodies will be placed in coffins draped in Israeli flags and carried by Israeli troops into IDF vehicles.

The IDF said that it will also investigate the causes of the deaths of the hostages, and that at this stage, claims made by Hamas are unverified.

Notably, officials have asked Israeli media to refrain from broadcasting the event of receiving the bodies.

Moreover, Hamas will release six living hostages on Saturday, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem-Tov, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham al-Sayed.

(With inputs from agencies)