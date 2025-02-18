Israel on Tuesday (Feb 18) stated that Hamas will hand over the bodies of four hostages held in Gaza on Thursday and release six living captives on Saturday. The announcement confirmed the earlier statement by Hamas.

“Agreements were reached according to which the six living hostages (due for release under) the first phase will be released on Saturday”, said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

“The release of the six hostages is the result of ongoing talks in Cairo,” the statement added.

“If the agreement in Cairo is carried out, it will be an important achievement for Israel,” said an Israeli official, according to The Times of Israel.

The statement added that four slain hostages would be released on Thursday, however, the names were not revealed. The families of the living hostages have been informed of their release, reported The Times of Israel.

As per the agreement with Israel, Hamas is required to release four more bodies of hostages in the coming week, according to Netanyahu’s office.

Hamas announces hostage release

Hamas's top negotiator on Tuesday (Feb 18) announced that the Palestinian militant group will release this week six living Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

“The movement and the resistance decided to release on Saturday, February 22, the remaining living (Israeli) prisoners whose release was agreed in the first phase, numbering six,” said Khalil al-Haya in a televised address, referring to the terms of the truce agreement that went into effect last month.

Gaza ceasefire second phase

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday (Feb 18) that negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal will begin “this week”. He added that it will include the exchange of Israeli hostages with Palestinian prisoners.

Saar further added that Israel demanded a complete demilitarisation of the enclave.

The fragile Gaza truce began on January 19 following more than 15 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the Palestinian militant group's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)