As the Gaza ceasefire agreement faces ups and downs while being executed, the families of hostages said that the lack of talks on the second stage of the deal is a "clear and tangible" danger to their loved ones.

Advertisment

The families of hostages demanded "urgent clarifications" from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the apparent lack of progress in the negotiations.

“The failure to hold phase two [talks] represents a clear and tangible danger to the dozens of live abductees, and the ability to bury the dead on Israeli soil,” the forum said in a statement.

Also read: Palestinians must decide future of Gaza and Hamas, not Israel or US, says Qatar

Advertisment

“The news of the advance return of hostages on Saturday is clear proof that it is possible to expedite the timetables and return everyone in a much shorter period of time,” the statement to Netanyahu read.

They further demanded "urgent clarifications regarding the continuity of the agreement."

Notably, the six remaining living Israeli hostages will be released in the first phase of the Gaza truce deal on Saturday, Israeli and Hamas officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Also read: Hamas to release six living captives, bodies of four hostages this week, confirms Israel

“The release of the six hostages is the result of ongoing talks in Cairo,” said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The Palestinian militant group further said that it would also transfer the bodies of mother Shiri Silberman Bibas and her two young children Ariel and Kfir to Israel tomorrow, as well as that of a fourth unnamed hostage.

Moreover, Israel confirmed that they are expecting to receive four bodies, without identifying them.

Israel also hinted at initiating negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal in the coming days.

Also read: Israel to begin negotiations on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal, demands 'complete demilitarisation'

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday (Feb 18) that negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal would begin “this week”. He added that it will include the exchange of Israeli hostages with Palestinian prisoners.

Identification of hostages’ bodies may take time

Health Minister Uriel Buso says that the identification of the bodies of four hostages to be returned by Hamas tomorrow could take some time. He stressed that there is a need to establish the causes of death if possible.

“I visited the Institute of Forensic Medicine to see the preparation for the return of the fallen,” the minister said, adding, “The professionals here have been prepared to quickly receive them, so that identification can be carried out as promptly as possible.”

Also read: 'US must compel Israel to abide by ceasefire deal' to secure hostage release', says Hamas

Buso further said that the identification process might not be immediate, depending on the condition of the bodies.

(With inputs from agencies)