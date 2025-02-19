Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday (Feb 19) that US President Donald Trump told him that Ukraine would take part in future peace talks.

Putin said that during the call, Trump said, "Of course, the United States proceeds from [the position] that the negotiating process will be happening with the participation of Russia and Ukraine."

To this, the Russian president added, "Nobody is excluding Ukraine from this process."

Putin further said that he would be happy to meet Trump, but that meeting still needs to be prepared.

'Ready to get back negotiations on Ukraine'

While reacting to the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, Putin said that he is ready to get back to negotiations on Ukraine, stressing that it is a priority for Russia.

He praised the talks held between the two countries in Riyadh on Tuesday, saying their purpose was to increase trust between the two countries and that the two sides acted without ‘bias or judgment’.

Putin is speaking to reporters in St. Petersburg and admitted that he "has no close relations" with Trump, adding that they haven't seen each other for a long time.

Would meet Trump 'with pleasure'

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he would meet his US counterpart Donald Trump "with pleasure".

He further said that Moscow "has never refused from having contacts with Europeans, never refused from negotiating with Ukraine".

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (Feb 18) hosted breakthrough US-Russia talks to discuss ways to end the Ukraine war and strengthen American-Russian relations. However, Ukraine was not part of the talks, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that no peace agreement can be reached without Kyiv's presence.

Zelensky criticised the talks held between the two nations. Talks "are taking place between representatives of Russia and representatives of the United States of America. About Ukraine -- about Ukraine again -- and without Ukraine," he said.

For lasting peace, he said, "It is important not to make any mistakes."

