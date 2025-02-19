PAK vs NZ Live Champions Trophy 2025 Updates: The Champions Trophy is back on the calendars of cricket enthusiasts as the extravaganza fest returns after over seven years of absence with a high-profile match between Pakistan and New Zealand beginning the tournament in the revamped Karachi Stadium on Wednesday.
PAK vs NZ Live Champions Trophy 2025 Updates
Cricket has been going through a phase where the ODI craves attention while its younger sibling, T20I, has been getting all the plaudits for delivering on its promise of an action-packed affair.
As the Champions Trophy returns, fans' appetite for ODI cricket is expected to return to its peak. A lot has happened since Sarfaraz Ahmed took Pakistan to glory in 2017 by overwhelming their bitter rival, India, with a 180-run victory in the final. Before fans could forget Pakistan's success story in 2017, the Champions Trophy has returned, even though it remains an awkward fit considering the amount of T20I and Test action that has unfolded over the past years.
In the tournament opener, Pakistan will face familiar foes, New Zealand, who have recently had an upper hand over the defending champions. The Blackcaps will be on familiar turf, considering no other team has played more ODIs than them in Pakistan (11) since the beginning of 2019.
New Zealand will certainly back themselves to outfox Pakistan, considering their success over Pakistan in the ODI tri-nation final just five days before in Karachi.
-
Feb 19, 2025 14:38 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Score and Updates
Ex-Pakistan spinner calls for 'teaching BCCI a lesson' over tantrums
“Their tantrums are not getting over. We are still praising them. The youngsters in Pakistan want to see Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. I don’t know in which world they are living in and what they want to achieve. When are they going to be intelligent and wise?" said Mushtaq while speaking on a local media channel 24 news.
-
Feb 19, 2025 14:11 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: NZ Playing XI
1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O'Rourke
Our XI for Champions Trophy Game 1! Batting first in Karachi after a toss win for Pakistan. Watch play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz 📺 LIVE scoring | https://t.co/cVlkusQf3c 📲 #ChampionsTrophy #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/ItFsfbi5Mb— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 19, 2025
-
Feb 19, 2025 14:10 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Pakistan Playing XI
1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed.
🚨 TOSS & PLAYING XI 🚨— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 19, 2025
Pakistan win the toss and opt to bowl first 🏏
Our team for Match 1 of the ICC #ChampionsTrophy 2025 🇵🇰#PAKvNZ | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/SnAfRzZtsK
-
Feb 19, 2025 13:24 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Heah-to-head in CT
Matches played: 3
Pakistan: 0
New Zealand: 3
Last Result: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets (Johannesburg, 2009)
-
Feb 19, 2025 13:13 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: PAK vs NZ H2H record in ODIs
Matches played: 118
Pakistan: 61
New Zealand: 53
Tied: 1
No Result: 3
Last Result: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets (2025)
Last 5 Results: NZ-3 | PAK-2
-
Feb 19, 2025 12:25 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: What are the squads?
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Saud Shakeel
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra
-
Feb 19, 2025 11:58 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Live streaming details
When will the match start: Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025, 14:00 Local Time (14:30 IST)
Where will be the match played: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Match 1, National Stadium, Karachi
-
Feb 19, 2025 11:20 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Here are some interesting facts
Lahore's National Stadium has hosted 8 matches since the start of 2023, seven of being played between Pakistan and New Zealand
Devon Conway has struggled against Naseem Shah, getting thrice in three games against the pacer
Tom Latham, who hasn't been in the best of forms in 2025, has stroked three fifties across seven innings at the National Stadium
-
Feb 19, 2025 11:04 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: What are the probable Playing XI's?
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam/Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf
New Zealand: Will Young/Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith/Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke
-
Feb 19, 2025 10:05 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: New Zealand team news
Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the tournament. Kyle Jamieson has been roped in as his replacement. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra, who had sustained a face injury during the tri-series has resumed his practise, but his availability is yet to be confirmed.
-
Feb 19, 2025 09:35 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: What is the team news?
Haris Rauf, who had sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall during the recently-concluded tri-series, was declared available for the opening game of Champions Trophy. He has also resumed practice in the nets.
-
Feb 19, 2025 09:22 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: What to expect?
It's been a high-scoring venue, with the average first innings score of 289. Of the 19 venues that have hosted at least six ODIs since January 2023, it is the second highest scoring venue after Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. However, there is no distinct advantage for winning the toss. In the last eight games played at the venue, teams batting first and bowling first have won four times each.
-
Feb 19, 2025 09:16 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Hosts face New Zealand in curtain-raiser
The Champions Trophy is back on the calendars of cricket enthusiasts as the extravaganza fest returns after over seven years of absence with a high-profile match between Pakistan and New Zealand beginning the tournament in the revamped Karachi Stadium on Wednesday.