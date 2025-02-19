Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has called for teaching Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a lesson over the tantrums. The comments were made ahead of Pakistan's opening match in Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Karachi on Feb 19.

“Their tantrums are not getting over. We are still praising them. The youngsters in Pakistan want to see Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. I don’t know in which world they are living in and what they want to achieve. When are they going to be intelligent and wise?" said Mushtaq while speaking on a local media channel 24 news.

“When they will open their hearts? By wearing a tie and taking in English, you think you have become civilized. Pakistan should take a stand and teach them a lesson,” he added.

Pakistan gets ready for Champions Trophy

This is the first time Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament since 1996 when they were the co-host of 1996 ODI World Cup along with Sri Lanka and India. The hosts, after facing New Zealand in the first game, will take on India in the blockbuster match on Feb 23 in Dubai.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan's form is a big plus for the home team, along with destructive left-hand batter Fakhar Zaman, who also has a special liking for India.

An out of form Babar Azam, however, is Pakistan's biggest worry as they go in the tournament. The inexperienced middle order is something that could prove costly for the hosts.

Pakistan's ability to surprise any team on any given day is something every team should be wary of. Among others things which could be a threat to Pakistan are strong middle order sides, i.e., India, New Zealand, and Australia, which could very well take advantage of their middle-over lack of options in bowling, specially spin.