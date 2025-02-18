As Pakistan gears up for the Champions Trophy opener on Wednesday (Feb 19), captain Mohammad Rizwan has stressed the importance of heightened awareness and professionalism in the team’s approach to high-stakes tournaments. After back-to-back defeats in the Tri-series, Pakistan is set to face New Zealand in their third clash this month, with Rizwan expressing confidence in his squad's potential despite recent challenges.

Speaking at a press conference at Karachi's National Stadium, Rizwan addressed the team's inconsistent performances in global tournaments. Since their Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, Pakistan reached the T20 World Cup semifinal in 2021 and the final in 2022 but have often struggled in ICC events, frequently bowing out in the group stages. “On a personal level, I think we need to improve our awareness and professionalism,” Rizwan remarked. “Even now, there are players from whom our people might have less hope, but the outside world is watching and talking about them.”

Rizwan noted that while local fans may question certain selections, international cricketing circles recognize and respect the talent within the squad. When asked about Pakistan's reputation for thriving as underdogs, Rizwan joked, “If this is how we can win, then you should underrate us only.” He emphasized the team’s work ethic, courage, and intelligence, asserting that divine help would guide them toward success.

On the team’s lineup and tactical approach, Rizwan indicated that the core combination remains unchanged. “When Babar Azam was captain, we played a semifinal and a final, but we are trying to achieve that one percent that has been eluding us towards the end,” he said.

'Babar is a technically strong batter'

A key talking point has been the opening pair, with Rizwan clarifying Babar Azam’s position. “If you look at the conditions and analyze what is best for the team, then it is Babar who should open,” Rizwan stated. “It’s not that we don’t have options, but given the needs of the team, Babar is the right man to open. He is a technically strong batter and our opener.”

The decision to persist with Babar as an opener was driven by strategic considerations, including home conditions and the necessity of a left-right batting combination. “We needed someone to tackle the spinners, and Babar can do it. He is a solid and technical player,” Rizwan explained.

Pakistan's pace attack received a boost with the news that Haris Rauf has recovered from a muscular sprain in his lower chest wall, which had kept him out of their last two matches. Rizwan confirmed that Rauf has regained fitness and is eager to perform in the Champions Trophy.

“He is about 80 percent fit and managed to bowl six to eight overs yesterday. Earlier, he was at 60 percent, but today, he is back in full rhythm. He put in a lot of effort at the gym, bowled with intensity, and assured us that he was feeling no discomfort. We are hopeful that he will be fully fit,” Rizwan stated.

Pakistan will open their campaign against New Zealand, followed by a highly-anticipated clash against India on February 23 in Dubai, before facing Bangladesh on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies)