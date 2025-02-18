The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to allow Indian cricketers’ families to accompany them to Dubai during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, sources close to the development told WION. This move comes as a partial relaxation of their usual policy, which typically restricts family members from traveling with players for short tournaments.

However, there is a key condition: players’ families will be permitted to stay in Dubai only for a limited period and will not be allowed to stay for the entire tournament. Reports indicate that families can be present for only one match, and players must decide collectively which match they want their families to attend. A formal request will need to be submitted to the BCCI, after which necessary arrangements will be made.

This decision is expected to provide players with some emotional support while maintaining the focus on cricket.

Earlier, the Indian Cricket Board barred wives and family members of cricket players from accompanying them for not more than 14 days on a 45-day long tour, alongside making it compulsory for all team members to travel together in the team bus. Per the latest report, the board issued these mandates to ensure better connectivity among players, leading to improved team performance.

Team India failed to qualify for the WTC Final 2025 following losing the away BGT Down Under for the first time in ten years. Despite winning the first Test in Perth, India conceded the lead, going down (1-3), and with that, lost the chance to make it to their third straight WTC Final.

After India lost the home Test series to New Zealand (for the first time in history) before conceding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (for the first time in a decade), the BCCI came down hard on the centrally contracted Indian cricketers, putting in several restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies)