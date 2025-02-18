Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade struck thrice in an over as Mumbai slipped to 188 for 7 in reply to Vidarbha's first innings total of 383, trailing by 195 runs at stumps on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy semifinal on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Mumbai opener Akash Anand was battling at one end, unbeaten on 67, with the last recognised batter, Tanush Kotian, on 5 not out at the other, as their title defence came under intense pressure from a disciplined and persistent Vidarbha side on their home ground at the VCA Stadium.

Mumbai were steady at 113 for two at one stage but Rekhade, playing only his second First-Class match, ripped open the Ranji champions' batting line-up, first with an innocuous delivery which claimed the prized scalp of Ajinkya Rahane in the 41st over.

Rahane's defensive prod had the ball rolling back to his stumps and knock off the bails, ending his stay for a 24-ball 18.Two deliveries later, Suryakumar Yadav (0) then paid a heavy price for a hard-handed frontfoot prod as an inside edge was sharply collected by Danish Malewar at silly point over his head. Another couple of deliveries later, Shivam Dube (0), who had claimed 5/49 in Vidarbha's first innings, was also caught for a two-ball duck like his India T20I teammate Suryakumar as Mumbai slipped from 113/2 to 113/5.

It soon became 118/6 for the Rahane-led side, losing four wickets for a mere five runs, when Shams Mulani was trapped leg-before by Harsh Dubey for his first wicket.

Anand then forged a crucial 60-run stand with Shardul Thakur but their partnership did not last long. Thakur, who has persistently come to Mumbai's rescue with the bat this season, did produce a fightback but could not push on for a big knock, perishing for a 41-ball 37 with four fours and a six with his knock having all the elements of his trademark counterattack.

He was bounced out by Yash Thakur (2), who had cleaned up Siddhesh Lad (35) for a vital breakthrough earlier in the day to break his stubborn second-wicket partnership with Anand.

Mumbai had begun rather shakily in reply to Vidarbha's first innings total when opener Ayush Mhatre played one in the air early on to find Malewar at cover, following which the pair of Lad and Anand had done well to see off the threat from the new ball there on.

On his part, wicketkeeper-batter Anand batted extremely well, reaching a solid 67 off 171 balls, including six fours — most of them coming on the off-side. But once again it was Vidarbha who walked away with the bragging rights after another dominant show, having earlier added 75 runs to their overnight total of 308 for five.

Rathod brought up his fifty shortly after play resumed on the second day but like his teammates, could not push on and fell for 54 off 113 balls with seven fours.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 383 in 107.5 overs (Dhruv Shorey 74, Danish Malewar 79, Yash Rathod 54; Shivam Dube 5/49, Shams Mulani 2/62) lead Mumbai 188/7 in 59 overs (Akash Anand 67*; Yash Thakur 2/56, Parth Rekhade 3/16) by 195 runs.

Advantage Kerala against Gujarat

Mohammed Azharudeen's dogged 149 not out, his first hundred in red ball cricket in seven years, took Kerala to a commanding 418/7 at stumps on day two of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Gujarat here.

Kerala, who have not gone past the semifinals in the premier domestic red ball event, had resumed the day at 206 for four. Skipper Sachin Baby, who was on 69 overnight, did not trouble the scorers on the following day as he was removed by left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla on the second ball of the day.

A 149-run stand between Azharudeen and Salman Nizar (52 off 202) followed, taking Kerala past the 350-run mark. On day three, Kerala would like to bat as long as possible and then aim for the all-important first-innings lead over the home team on a flat track.

Azharudeen, who was on 30 overnight, carried his bat though the day with his unbeaten 149 coming off 303 balls. Remarkably, it was the 30-year-old's second first-class hundred and first after seven years, having made his Ranji debut back in November 2015. Nagwaswalla was the pick of Gujarat bowlers on Tuesday and has taken three wickets thus far. The left-arm pacer had got rid of Ahammed Imran (24) towards close of play as he frustrated the hosts with a 40-run stand with Azharudeen.

After accumulating 206 on the opening day, they could only add 212 on Tuesday. Gujarat will have to be at their best with the bat to wrest the advantage from the visitors.

Brief scores: Kerala 418/7 in 177 overs (Mohammed Azharudeen 149 not out; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/64).