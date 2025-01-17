The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has issued a ten-point guidelines document to the senior men’s team players, promoting discipline, unity and a positive team environment. The document named ‘Policy Document for Team India’ was shared with all India players on Thursday and was prepared by the BCCI in the wake of India’s horror show in the past four months, where they lost six out of eight Test matches, conceding the lead on the current WTC cycle points table.

Advertisment

Following the review meeting (in Mumbai), which included the board members, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, the board listed these suggestions.

Among all the mandates mentioned in that document (reported earlier), all centrally contracted players, not picked for the national team for any series, not injured and available for selection, barring those unavailable for unavoidable reasons, are complied to play all domestic matches. Those not abiding by it would face consequences beyond disciplinary actions.

‘Play domestic cricket’

Advertisment

The BCCI has sent out a clear message, informing every player to make themselves available for selection for domestic matches, something even the former BCCI secretary Jay Shah called the cornerstone of Indian cricket.

Also read | India Champions Trophy Squad Announcement Highlights for January 16

Following two straight Test series losses, the board and the decision-makers returned to the drawing board, making changes to the Indian cricket setup. By asking everyone to play domestic matches, the BCCI wants the players to stay connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, maintain match fitness and strengthen the overall domestic structure.

Advertisment

Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines.

“This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression,” the BCCI guideline read.

What are the repercussions?

Though the BCCI would not entertain any exceptions, barring those under ‘extraordinary circumstances’, needing the selection panel’s approval, the board has listed the repercussions anyone not abiding by these guidelines would face.

Also read | No WAGs, travelling together among several updates in BCCI’s mandate

"The BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player for participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract,” the statement further read.

Meanwhile, the other guidelines read, "The players cannot travel separately for tours, matches and training while the families (partners and children) can say up to just two weeks on long tours."

The players’ staff on the series and tours are restricted, with no player being allowed personal shoots or endorsements during a series/tour while ensuring availability for BCCI shoots/functions.

(With inputs from agencies)