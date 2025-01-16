India Champions Trophy squad announcement Live Updates: The BCCI is expected to make the announcement soon along with the squad for England ODIs. The board is expectedly waiting for the domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) to get over to select the best team possible.
The VHT final is set to be played on January 18 - the same date BCCI is expected to announce the squad for ODI leg of England's tour of India and the same set of players will reportedly play the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. Barring India and Pakistan, all other six teams have announced their squads for the mega event.
Meanhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to travel to Pakistan to take part in the opening ceremony, a standard practice for ICC events. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning a grand event, tentatively scheduled for February 16 or 17, subject to warm-up match fixtures.
The Champions Trophy 2025 starts February 19 in Pakistan but India will play its matches, inlcuding semi-final and final, in Dubai, UAE.
The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.
Following are the latest updates on India's Champions Trophy squad announcement
Jan 16, 2025 22:46 IST
No squad yet for India for the Champions Trophy 2025
The BCCI has not yet announced the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Jan 16, 2025 22:16 IST
Skipper Sharma likely to visit Pakistan
Jan 16, 2025 21:23 IST
India schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
20 February: vs Bangladesh in Dubai (2.30 pm IST)
23 February: vs Pakistan in Dubai (2.30 pm IST)
2 March: vs New Zealand in Dubai (2.30 pm IST)
4 March: Semi-final 1 in Dubai (2.30 pm IST)
5 March: Semi-final 2 in Lahore (2.30 pm IST)
9 March: Final (in Dubai, if India qualify)
10 March: Reserve day for Final
Jan 16, 2025 20:51 IST
List of former Champions Trophy Winners
1998 (Bangladesh): Champions: South Africa; Runners-up: West Indies
2000 (Kenya): Champions: New Zealand; Runners-up: India
2002 (Sri Lanka) Joint-champions: Sri Lanka and India
2004 (England): Champions: West Indies; Runners-up: England
2006 (India): Champions: Australia; Runners-up: West Indies
2009 (South Africa): Champions: Australia; Runners-up: New Zealand
2013 (England): Champions: India; Runners-up: England
2017 (England): Champions: Pakistan; Runners-up: India
Jan 16, 2025 20:31 IST
Harbhajan Singh wants Karun Nair in squad
“I’m looking at his stats. In 2024/25, he played six innings, remained not out in 5, scoring 664 and that was his average. And he’s played at a strike rate of 120. And they don’t pick him. It’s unfair,” Harbhajan said on YouTube.
“Many are selected on the basis of just two games, some are just selected basis the IPL. So, why are rules different for him? People say Rohit and Virat are out of form, and you’re sending them to Ranji. But those who are playing Ranji and scoring runs… why are you ignoring them? When will these guys play? They are scoring runs here. I never understood how he was dropped after a triple century. It pains me that no one talks about players like him,” the former India spinner added.
Jan 16, 2025 19:52 IST
India coach Gambhir's job in jeopardy?
India coach Gautam Gambhir's position could be in trouble if India doesn't perform well at the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The news comes after India's consecutive Test series loss - 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand followed by 1-3 against Australia Down Under.
Gambhir took charge of Indian cricket following Rahul Dravid's resignation from the post after India's T20 World Cup win in June 2024. Under Gambhir, India also lost an ODI series in Sri Lanka for the first time in 27 years before losing the two Test series.
Jan 16, 2025 19:07 IST
Who can make the cut?
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce India's Champions Trophy squad with the ICC tournament just over a month away. The squad announcement is expected to come on January 18-19 along with the completion of Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) and England ODI sqaud as well.
Here are the players who can make the cut in India's Champions Trophy squad
Jan 16, 2025 18:46 IST
Wasim Akram launches iconic White Jacket for 2025 Champions Trophy
The iconic white jacket is back! #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/qcPLDU93PJ— ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2025
Jan 16, 2025 18:16 IST
Karun Nair takes VHT average to 700+
Vidarbha batter Karun Nair has taken his batting average in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) - domestic 50-over tournament - to 752 after scoring unbeaten 88 in second semi-final against Maharashtra on January 16.
In eight matches he has played in so far, Nair has smashed five hundreds and one fifty while being dismissed only once. His performance comes at a time when the BCCI is looking to announce the squad for upcoming England ODIs and the Champions Trophy 2025.
Jan 16, 2025 17:27 IST
Sitanshu Kotak is new India batting coach
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to appoint Sitanshu Kotak - a former batter for Saurashtra - as the batting coach ahead of upcoming England series at home and Champions Trophy 2025. England are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs beginning January 22.
Kotak is domestic legend for Saurashtra and has played 130 First Class games for them.
Jan 16, 2025 16:55 IST
Kuldeep Yadav hits nets ahead of squad selection meeting
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is gearing up for a comeback ahead of the white-ball series against England starting January 22 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starting February 19.
Kuldeep was not available for selection for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to injury. After recovering from a chronic left groin issue, Kuldeep shared a video of his bowling practice on social media platform Instagram.
When Kuldeep returns to action, he will be eyeing an all-important milestone of 300 international wickets.
In 159 appearances, the spinner has taken 297 wickets at an average of 22.50, with the best bowling figures of 6/25. He has also taken eight five-wicket hauls in international cricket.