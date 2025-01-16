India Champions Trophy squad announcement Live Updates: The BCCI is expected to make the announcement soon along with the squad for England ODIs. The board is expectedly waiting for the domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) to get over to select the best team possible.

The VHT final is set to be played on January 18 - the same date BCCI is expected to announce the squad for ODI leg of England's tour of India and the same set of players will reportedly play the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. Barring India and Pakistan, all other six teams have announced their squads for the mega event.

Meanhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to travel to Pakistan to take part in the opening ceremony, a standard practice for ICC events. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning a grand event, tentatively scheduled for February 16 or 17, subject to warm-up match fixtures.

The Champions Trophy 2025 starts February 19 in Pakistan but India will play its matches, inlcuding semi-final and final, in Dubai, UAE.

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.

Following are the latest updates on India's Champions Trophy squad announcement