The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to appoint Sitanshu Kotak - a former batter for Saurashtra - as the batting coach ahead of upcoming England series at home and Champions Trophy 2025. England are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs beginning January 22.

The decision to add Kotak as the batting coach comes after India's recent failures with the bat in home Test series against New Zealand and then in Australia. The news was confirmed by media outlet Indian Express.

“Kotak will be joining the Indian team as a batting coach. The Indian team will be having a three day-camp in Kolkata and players will be reporting on January 18,” the Indian Express report read quoting a source in the Indian board.

Who is Sitanshu Kotak - India's new batting coach?

Kotak is domestic legend for Saurashtra and has played 130 First Class games for them. In those matches, Kotak has scored 8061 runs at an average of 41.76 with 15 hundreds and 55 fifties. His highest score in domestic first class cricket is 168 not out.

In List A, Kotak has played 89 games, scoring 3083 runs at an average of 42. He has hit three hundreds and 26 fifties with a highest of 122 not out in List A cricket. He has also played nine T20s, scoring 133 runs at a strike rate of 74 and a best of 27.

Kotak also was part-time bowler with 70 wickets in first-class cricket and 54 in List A matches.

His last match for Saurashtra was a first class game against Rajasthan in October 2013 during which he scored 65 runs. He had made his debut in 1992/93.