India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is gearing up for a comeback ahead of the white-ball series against England starting January 22 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starting February 19.

Kuldeep was not available for selection for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to injury. After recovering from a chronic left groin issue, Kuldeep shared a video of his bowling practice on social media platform Instagram.

Kuldeep nearing a milestone

When Kuldeep returns to action, he will be eyeing an all-important milestone of 300 international wickets.

In 159 appearances, the spinner has taken 297 wickets at an average of 22.50, with the best bowling figures of 6/25. He has also taken eight five-wicket hauls in international cricket.

After the end of the test series against New Zealand, Kuldeep was referred to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence for his issue. His last appearance for India was in the first test against New Zealand in October last year, where he took three wickets.

Kuldeep is not part of the squad for the five-match T20I series against England, starting January 22 in Kolkata, while the three-match ODI series will start from February 6 onwards. The next tournament awaiting the Men in Blue will be the ICC Champions Trophy, starting February 19 till March 9.

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.

India won't travel to Pakistan to play in the Champions Trophy despite the latter being announced as the hosts by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI confirmed that they have not received the required permission from the Indian government to send their team to Pakistan.

Due to India's reluctance, the tournament is set to be played in a hybrid format, with Pakistan hosting most of the matches, but all of India's group games and the first semi-final to be played in Dubai.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match will be held on February 23 in Dubai. The final of the Champions Trophy will be played on March 9.