India’s up and coming pacer Akash Deep shared the memorable story of how he came to own one of Virat Kohli’s signature bats, which played an important role in helping India avoid a follow-on during the Gabba Test in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Recalling the incident, Akash Deep revealed that Kohli approached him before walking out to bat and asked, “Do you need a bat?” Overwhelmed, Akash replied, “Yes, who wouldn’t want your bat?).”

Kohli then gifted him the bat, one sporting the iconic MRF logo.

“I’ve been with Virat at Royal Challengers Bangalore, but I’d never have the courage to ask him for such a prized possession, especially during a match,” Akash said. “But he offered it himself, which meant so much to me,” said a report in news agency PTI.

Akash Deep helped India avoid follow-on

Akash used that bat to deliver a gritty 31-run knock at the Gabba, forming a crucial 47-run last-wicket partnership with Jasprit Bumrah — the third-highest last-wicket stand for India. Talking about his innings, Akash said, “I was prepared to take body blows but not give away my wicket. I wasn’t thinking about the follow-on; I just wanted to bat as long as possible to ease the pressure on our top order in the second innings.”

While India ultimately lost the series 1-3, this moment at the Gabba stood out as a rare highlight in a tough campaign. Akash’s determination, coupled with Kohli’s generosity, left an indelible mark on the series.

Interestingly, this was not the first time Kohli had gifted Akash a bat. During the home series against Bangladesh, Kohli had similarly offered him one of his signature bats, a gesture that further illustrated the camaraderie within the Men in Blue team.

Akash signed off by saying, “It’s a privilege to share such moments with someone of Virat’s stature, and I’ll always treasure it.”

(With inputs from agencies)