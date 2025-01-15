With the squad of the Indian team yet to be announced for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Indian skipper is likely to travel to Pakistan to take part in the opening ceremony, a standard practice for ICC events.

Advertisment

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning a grand event tentatively scheduled for February 16 or 17, subject to warm-up match fixtures.

"Indian Team captain will visit Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy as PCB plans a grand event, marking the return of a mega international cricket event to Pakistan after a long hiatus of 29 years," as quoted by news agency IANS.

Baring India and Pakistan, all other six teams have announced their squads for the mega event.

Advertisment

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.

ALSO READ | 2025 Champions Trophy: India's probable squad for tournament

India to play at a neutral venue

Advertisment

India won't travel to Pakistan to play in the Champions Trophy despite the latter being announced as the hosts by the International Cricket Council. The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that they have not received the required permission from the Indian government to send their team to Pakistan.

Due to India's reluctance, the tournament is set to be played in a hybrid format, with Pakistan hosting most of the matches, but all of India's group games and the first semi-final will be played in Dubai.

The tournament will begin on February 19 when the hosts Pakistan will take in New Zealand in Karachi. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match will be held on February 23 in Dubai. The final of the Champions Trophy will be played on March 9.