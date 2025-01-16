India batter Karun Nair is scoring runs for fun in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) - domestic 50-over tournament. The batter, who is Vidarbha skipper, has scored the most runs by a captain in a single VHT season. Nair has scored 752 runs so far in the season - the most by a captain in VHT, surpassing Ruturaj Gaikwad's 660 runs in five innings during the 2022/23 season. He achieved the record during 88 not out innings against Maharashtra in the second semi-final on Thursday (Jan 16).

Nair is also the only captain in VHT history to score more than 700 runs in a season. Overall, Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan has the record for most runs scored by a player in a single VHT season when he scored 830 runs in the 2022/23 edition of the tournament.

Given Nair's form, the batter can very well cross Jagadeesan's tally for most runs in one VHT season if Vidarbha makes it to the final of the tournament - scheduled for January 18.

Karun Nair Sets VHT Ablaze

He started the tournament with 112 not out against Jammu and Kashmir on December 23 and followed it up with 44 not out against Chhattisgarh three days later. In the next match against Chandigarh, Nair scored 163 not out—his highest in the tournament so far.

In the fourth match against Tamil Nadu, Nair hit 111 not out on December 31 to ring in the New Year in style. In the next VHT match against Uttar Pradesh, Nair scored 112 and was dismissed for the first time in the tournament. He didn't bat in the match against Mizoram before scoring another hundred on Sunday (Jan 12) and following it up with 88 not out in the semi-final on January 16.

In eight matches he has played in so far, Nair has smashed five hundreds and one fifty while being dismissed only once and averages a staggering 752. His performance comes at a time when the BCCI is looking to announce the squad for upcoming England ODIs and the Champions Trophy 2025.