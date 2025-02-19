As Pope Francis continues his recovery from a respiratory infection, speculation has grown over whether he might step down due to health concerns, following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

If the pontiff were to resign, a new pope would be chosen through a conclave, where members of the College of Cardinals vote to determine the next leader of the Catholic Church.

How is a new Pope chosen?

Any Roman Catholic man is technically eligible to become pope, but in practice, the role has always been filled by a cardinal. Currently, there are 253 cardinals worldwide, but only 138 are eligible to vote in the next conclave, as those over 80 years old are excluded.

In December last year, Pope Francis raised the maximum number of cardinal electors from 120 to 138, overriding a rule established by Pope Paul VI.

With Pope Francis' health declining, attention has turned to potential successors. Here are some of the leading candidates based on public reports.

The leading candidates for the Papacy

Cardinal Pietro Parolin (70, Italy)

Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, has worked closely with Pope Francis for over a decade and is a strong contender. His background in Vatican diplomacy, with experience in Nigeria and Mexico, has shaped his moderate approach to Church leadership. Parolin was promoted to cardinal in 2014 and is widely viewed as a continuation of Francis’ legacy.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu (65, Democratic Republic of the Congo)

As President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, Besungu is a significant voice in African Catholicism. He made headlines after rejecting the Fiducia Supplicans doctrine, which allowed priests to bless unmarried and same-sex couples. Despite the doctrine being approved by Pope Francis, Besungu successfully obtained permission to block it in Africa. If elected, he would represent a shift towards conservatism. Pope Francis appointed him as a cardinal in 2019.

Cardinal Wim Eijk (71, Netherlands)

A former medical doctor, Eijk is regarded as one of the most conservative candidates. He co-authored Eleven Cardinals Speak on Marriage and the Family, which opposed Pope Francis' more lenient stance on remarriage. Eijk also criticised the pope’s handling of a German proposal to allow Protestants to receive the Eucharist. Pope Benedict XVI made him a cardinal in 2012.

Cardinal Peter Erdo (72, Hungary)

Erdo, a former president of the Council of Bishops Conferences of Europe, is a traditionalist who upholds strict Catholic doctrine. He has opposed allowing divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Holy Communion and has taken a hardline stance against accepting refugees in Europe, likening it to human trafficking. He was named a cardinal in 2003 by Pope John Paul II.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (67, Philippines)

Tagle is often described as the "Asian Pope Francis" due to his progressive views. He has spoken out against the Church’s treatment of LGBT individuals, divorced Catholics, and single mothers, arguing that the Church’s rigidity has hindered evangelization efforts. If elected, he would be the first Asian pope. He was made cardinal in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI.

Cardinal Raymond Burke (76, USA)

A leading figure in Catholic conservatism, Burke is a strong advocate for the Latin Mass and has repeatedly criticized Pope Francis' reforms. He has also opposed changes in Church teachings regarding contraception, civil marriages, and LGBT issues. Burke became a cardinal in 2010 under Pope Benedict XVI.

For now, Pope Francis remains in hospital as he recovers from pneumonia. While there is no official word on his resignation, discussions about his successor continue to grow.