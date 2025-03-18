A phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a possible ceasefire in Ukraine began on Tuesday and was progressing well, according to the White House. In other news, India's External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday (March 18) slammed Pakistan over its remarks about Jammu and Kashmir, saying that Pakistan’s active sponsorship of cross-border terrorism is the biggest roadblock to peace and security.

Trump-Putin call ‘going well’: White House says talks ‘still in progress’ after nearly two hours

A phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a possible ceasefire in Ukraine began on Tuesday and was progressing well, according to the White House.

‘Instead of spreading lies, vacate our territory’: India blasts Pakistan for its remarks on Jammu and Kashmir

India's External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday (March 18) slammed Pakistan over its remarks about Jammu and Kashmir, saying that Pakistan’s active sponsorship of cross-border terrorism is the biggest roadblock to peace and security.

Who is Judge James Boasberg? The Obama-appointed judge Trump wants impeached

US President Donald Trump has called for the impeachment of Chief Judge James Boasberg, who leads the federal court in Washington, DC. The demand comes after Boasberg ordered deportation flights carrying suspected Venezuelan gang members to be turned back.

'Crooked Judges should be IMPEACHED': Trump calls for impeachment of 'lunatic' judge who halted deportations

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 18) called for the impeachment of James Boasberg, the chief federal judge in Washington, DC, after he ordered deportation flights carrying suspected Venezuelan gang members to be turned back.

'Netanyahu choosing to murder hostages': Families of slain Israeli hostages urge Trump 'to secure deal now'

Daughter of slain Israeli hostage urged US President Donald Trump to help 'secure a deal now' with Palestinian militant group Hamas as Israel resumed deadly overnight airstrikes in Gaza, killing over 400 Palestinians.

Will AI take over media jobs? Italian newspaper publishes world's first AI-curated edition

A conservative liberal daily, an initiative by Il Foglio, is part of a month-long journalistic experiment aimed at showing the impact AI technology has "on our way of working and our days", the newspaper's Director Claudio Cerasa said.

NASA Sunita Williams Return Updates: Space agency releases map as world awaits astronauts' homecoming

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally nearing their long-awaited return to Earth after more than nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The two 'stranded' NASA astronauts will return home on Tuesday (Mar 18) thanks to the successful launch of a replacement crew last week.

BCCI considering flexible policy on players’ families travelling during tours: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly exploring a more flexible approach to its policy regarding players’ families accompanying them on international tours. According to BCCI sources, players who wish to have their families with them for an extended period overseas may soon be able to apply for special permission from the board.

Israel’s latest Gaza attack kills 400: Why is it happening now, and what does it mean for ceasefire?

Israel on Tuesday (Mar 18) launched attacks across Gaza which killed more than 400 people, with hundreds more injured. Among the dead are senior Hamas officials as well as many civilians, including women and children. Israel's strikes come at a time when mediators from both sides were discussing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire in Egypt.

Mohanlal's Empuraan becomes the first Malayalam movie to get an IMAX release

Mohanlal has officially announced that L2: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Lucifer, will make history as the first-ever Malayalam film to receive an IMAX release. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action-packed political thriller will hit theatres worldwide this March.