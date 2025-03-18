The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly exploring a more flexible approach to its policy regarding players’ families accompanying them on international tours. According to BCCI sources, players who wish to have their families with them for an extended period overseas may soon be able to apply for special permission from the board.

This potential policy shift comes after Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli highlighted the emotional toll of prolonged tours during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit. Kohli emphasised the importance of a strong support system, saying that no player wants to 'sit alone and sulk' after a poor performance.

"It is very difficult to explain how grounding it is to return to your family after something intense happens on the field," Kohli said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "People don’t fully understand the value of that. It’s disappointing when external voices suggest keeping families away as if they have any control over what happens on the field."

'Having family life is essential'

Kohli further stressed that he never wants to miss an opportunity to spend time with his loved ones. “Life is constantly evolving, and having a normal family life is essential. After fulfilling my professional responsibilities, coming back to my family brings me immense pleasure. I would never pass up the chance to be with them,” he added.

Currently, the BCCI allows limited family presence on tours, with restrictions varying based on the series, venue, and schedule. However, as discussions around mental well-being in sports gain momentum, the board appears to be reconsidering its stance.

While no official confirmation has been made, sources suggest that under the proposed framework, players would need to submit requests to the BCCI for approval. With the international cricket calendar packed with major ICC events and bilateral series, this change could offer players a better balance between their professional and personal lives.

(With inputs from agencies)