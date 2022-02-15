Top 10 world news: Putin says Russia 'of course' does not want war, and more

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia does not want war after Western capitals accused Moscow of amassing troops near Ukraine with plans to invade. The website of UK-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch could not be accessed through some networks in the Chinese-ruled city, stoking concerns of internet censorship in the global financial hub, the organisation said.

'Ready to work together' with the West, says Putin in joint press conference with Olaf Scholz

In further signs of de-escalation over Ukraine crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (February 15) that he was 'ready to work together' with the West on security issues.

'Cautious optimism': Europe wary of Russia’s drawdown from Ukraine

Several European leaders continued to maintain caution as Russia announced that it is withdrawing some of its troops from the Ukrainian border.

China censors website of Hong Kong rights group amid crackdown

Hong Kong Watch Chief Executive Benedict Rogers, said he was worried the issue could be part of a crackdown under the city's national security law, which empowers the police to request that service providers "delete" information or "provide assistance" on national security cases.

Canada’s Emergencies Act: Here’s how Justin Trudeau govt will quell protests

Aiming to cut off financial support for protesters who are staging blockades at border crossings, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to invoke the country's Emergencies Act.

Indonesian teacher gets life in jail for raping 12 students

A court in Indonesia handed a life imprisonment sentence to a teacher found guilty of rape of 13 students. The case had drawn national attention to sexual abuse is some of Indonesia's religious boarding schools.

From missiles to scandals: Issues at stake in South Korea's presidential election

The uncertain outlook for the upcoming presidential election in South Korea reflects the ups and downs of outgoing President Moon Jae-in's five years in office.

Asia's biggest airshow kicks off as aviation industry hopes for recovery

The Singapore Airshow opened to a limited crowd of trade visitors on Tuesday (February 15), with some participants voicing concern over the Ukraine crisis.

'House of cards': Fears of scam surge as Axie Infinity craze explodes in Philippines

The investors in the market sounded their alarm when Axie Infinity announced that it would transfer the main network from Ethereum to its own sidechain named Ronin.

How the Taliban's return has changed Afghan women's lives

After seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021 the Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power, when women were stripped of most of their rights.

Elon Musk donated Tesla shares worth $5.7 billion to charity last year

Shares donated to charity are not subject to capital gains tax and analysts have said there would be a tax benefit for Musk potentially gifting Tesla stock.