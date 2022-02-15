'Cautious optimism': Europe wary of Russia’s drawdown from Ukraine

Several European leaders continued to maintain caution as Russia announced that it is withdrawing some of its troops from the Ukrainian border.

United Kingdon Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the announcement saying that talks between Russia and Western powers have shown “signs of a diplomatic opening” to avert a conflict.

But he said that Russia was “sending mixed signals” on the de-escalation process, as he claimed to have intelligence reports that Russian forces were “being brought closer to the border” with Ukraine.

Intelligence suggests Russia is also constructing field hospitals near the border, he added, in what could only be interpreted as “as preparation for an invasion”.

Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said that Russia must back the announcements with “action”.

"Every real step of de-escalation would be a reason for hope. For now, there are only announcements, and these must now be followed by action," she said at a press conference following talks with her Spanish counterpart in Madrid.

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s announcement of a troop withdrawal gives grounds for optimism, but the alliance has yet to see real de-escalation.

“This gives the grounds for cautious optimism, but so far we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground,” Stoltenberg briefed reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers on Wednesday.

“So far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not seen any signs of reduced Russian military presence on the borders of Ukraine, but we will continue to monitor,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)