Indian nationals including students may consider leaving Ukraine, says government advisory

Amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine at the border, the Indian embassy in Kyiv in an advisory said Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential may consider leaving temporarily.

The advisory also directed Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine.

"The Indian nationals are requested to keep embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine," the advisory said.

"The embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," it added.

Several countries including the US have pulled their diplomatic staff out of the country with tensions escalating between Russia and Ukraine. The US has warned that Putin's regime can launch an attack "any day".

