Asia's biggest airshow kicks off as aviation industry hopes for recovery

Asia's biggest aviation industry event, the biennial Singapore Airshow, kicked off on Tuesday, providing a platform for aerospace companies to meet and discuss ways to navigate out of the COVID-19 crisis.

Four-day industry event

Hundreds of carriers, manufacturers and other aviation executives have descended on the city-state for the four-day industry event that takes place every two years.

A sharp fall in trade visitors is expected at the Singapore Airshow this week compared to the last edition two years ago as COVID-19 continues to hit the industry, the organiser said.

More than 13,000 trade visitors are expected at the biennial show from Tuesday to Friday, Experia Events Managing Director Leck Chet Lam told reporters, down from nearly 30,000 in 2020 and around 54,000 in 2018. There will be no public days this time.

(Photograph:Reuters)