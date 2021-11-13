Top 10 world news: Putin says Russia has 'nothing to do' with Belarus-Poland border crisis and more

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia has "nothing to do" with the migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border. The latest draft in the COP26 summit has urged countries to curb their use of coal and act faster against climate change.

We have nothing to do with it, says Putin on Belarus-Poland migrant crisis

"Everybody is trying to make us responsible for something at every given opportunity," the Russian president lamented.

COP26 summit: Latest draft urges coal curbs, faster climate action

The latest draft is trying to balance the demands of climate-vulnerable nations, big industrial powers, and those whose consumption or exports of fossil fuels are vital to their economic development.

'Accidental' war can break out between the West and Russia, says UK army chief

"I think we have to be careful that people don't end up allowing the bellicose nature of some of our politics to end up in a position where escalation leads to miscalculation," he said in an interview.

How Belarus became gateway to EU for Middle East migrants

Poland and other EU member states say Belarus is encouraging the migrants to cross the border into the EU in revenge for sanctions slapped on Minsk over human rights abuses, a charge President Alexander Lukashenko's government denies.

Ahmaud Arbery murder trial: Defence attorney faces backlash on comments about black pastors

An attorney for one of the three defendants in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger, objected to "more black pastors coming in here" into the courtroom, after leading civil rights leader, the Rev. Al Sharpton, was seen seated with the victim's family earlier in the court proceedings.

Europe becoming COVID-19’s epicentre yet again, some countries planning lockdown, booster shots

Europe is once again becoming the epicentre of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak, with some countries looking to impose lockdowns till Christmas and New Year as cases continue to rise.

China urging US businessmen to lobby against anti-China bills: Report

China has been lobbying US businessmen, executives and companies to fight against China-specific bills in the US Congress.

Entrepreneur who flew with William Shatner onboard Blue Origin to space dies in plane crash

Entrepreneur Glen de Vries, 49, who had taken the Blue Origin space flight with Star Trek legend William Shatner last month died in a plane crash in New Jersey.

How can India help Vietnam in the disputed South China Sea?

To counter China, Vietnam is increasing its dependency on India. The two countries had conducted a two-day passex drill in the South China Sea amid high tensions with Beijing.

Birds in Amazon turning smaller, longer-winged, courtesy climate change: Study

The climate change is real and has been affecting even the wildest parts of the Amazon untouched by humanity, said a study.