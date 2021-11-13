COP26 summit: Latest draft urges coal curbs, faster climate action

The latest draft in the COP26 summit has urged countries to curb their use of coal and act faster against climate change.

After two weeks of wrangling, the sleep-deprived negotiators hope to give the world a realistic chance of avoiding the worst effects of global warming.

They are struggling to bridge deep divisions holding up an ambitious deal to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial level as per the Paris Agreement.

Scientists say that to go beyond that limit would unleash extreme sea-level rise and catastrophic weather extremes, including crippling droughts, monstrous storms, and wildfires far worse than those the world is already suffering.

However, according to delegates, China and Russia want to remove the mention of polluting fuels. But they faced major resistance from the United States and the European Union.

The latest draft is trying to balance the demands of climate-vulnerable nations, big industrial powers, and those whose consumption or exports of fossil fuels are vital to their economic development.

Slamming the language on fossil fuels, Greenpeace International chief Jennifer Morgan said ''it is far from what is needed but sends a signal –- I dare countries to take that out of the text right now".

"The US has to support the most vulnerable on the issue of loss and damage. They cannot avoid this issue any longer. Nor can the European Union," she added.

"I would call on President (Joe) Biden to do what's right, and support the most vulnerable in helping them deal with their losses."

The national emissions-cutting pledges made so far would cap the average global temperature rise at only 2.4 Celsius in the fresh draft deal.

Rich countries have failed to meet a 12-year-old goal to provide $100 billion a year in so-called "climate finance" by 2020, undermining trust and making some developing countries more reluctant to curb their emissions.

The sum, which falls far short of what the United Nations says countries actually need, aims to both enable poor countries to transition their energy sources away from fossil fuels, and help them prepare for and manage increasingly extreme climate events.

The latest draft said rich countries should double the funding set aside for adaptation by 2025, from 2019 levels.

