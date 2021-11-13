China urging US businessmen to lobby against anti-China bills: Report

China has been lobbying US businessmen, executives and companies to fight against China-specific bills in the US Congress.

The report by news agency Reuters, which has quoted sources, said the Chinese officials have warned companies that they would risk losing market share or revenue in China if the legislation becomes law.

The Chinese embassy in Washington has been pressing executives to urge members of Congress to alter or drop specific bills that seek to enhance US competitiveness, according to the Reuters report which claimed to have access to a letter of the embassy’s economic and commercial office.

Also read | Defying China, US announces $2.4 billion sale of coastal defense systems to Taiwan

The United States has been wary of China’s dominance in its markets, especially in the field of technology research, semiconductor development and manufacturing.

The US has been working hard to break away the supply chain from China by asking the American companies to shift their manufacturing base to the US.

Earlier this year, a US House of Representatives committee advanced legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China.

It authorises roughly $250 billion in funding for technology research, semiconductor development and manufacturing, as well as subsidies for robot makers and chipmakers amid a shortage of computer chips worldwide.

Also read | Chinese spy agency playing active role to destabilise Nepal’s relations with other nations: Report

Many US lawmakers said the package is one of the largest industrial bills in US history and the biggest investment in scientific research that the country has seen in decades.

The bill includes a number of China-specific provisions, including the prohibition of the social media app TikTok from being downloaded on government devices.

The purchase of drones manufactured and sold by Chinese state enterprises would also be blocked under the legislation.

Also read | US media outlets received millions of dollars from China to sell its propaganda: Report

Chinese organisations engaged in US cyber-attacks or theft of US intellectual property from US firms would face sanctions too, once the bill is passed.

Apart from trade issues, the tensions between the White House and Beijing also span over human rights concerns, national security, and the deplorable conditions of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjian province.

Earlier this year, the US intelligence community named China as the top national security threat.

China's military actions in the South China Sea have led the US to focus on partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region, including a White House summit in September with the other leaders of the Quad countries: Japan, Australia and India.

(With inputs from agencies)