Top 10 world news: Putin planning to proclaim Yanukovych as Ukraine president, and more

According to agencies, Russia has brought former Ukrainian President Yanukovych to Minsk. The news agency said President Putin is reportedly preparing to proclaim Yanukovych as the new President of Ukraine. Also, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has taken its extreme form. Several videos on social media show missiles being dropped at public places, killing civilians.

LIVE | Ukraine war - Putin planning to proclaim Yanukovych as Ukraine president: Report

Putin's pick for next Ukraine president: Who is Viktor Yanukovych?

Reports claim Putin is planning to proclaim Victor Yanukovych as Ukraine's next president even as President Zelensky has vowed to keep fighting against Russia.

Japanese men answer Kyiv's call for volunteers to fight against Russia

Approximately 70 Japanese men have answered Kyiv's call for volunteers to fight against Russia, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said, quoting a Tokyo company handling the volunteers.

Russian talkshows describe reports of military losses as 'fake'

Here is a look at Putin's family, who are reportedly hiding in a secret Siberian underground bunker

Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved his family to a secret Siberian underground bunker, claims an expert. This is not an ordinary bunker, it can survive a nuclear attack.

Hong Kong records 50,000 Covid cases as first bundle of goods arrive from China

Local media reports state that Hong Kong is all set to report a new record of over 50,000 daily new infections on Wednesday.

Ukraine conflict: India says citizens 'must leave' Kharkiv immediately

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday issued an advisory on Wednesday and asked Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv.

From cluster munitions to targeting schools: Researchers accuse Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

There has been evidence of the Russian military committing war crimes in Ukraine.

China suggests this is the 'most important thing' that can end conflict between Russia and Ukraine

China on Wednesday suggested how Russia and Ukraine can make peace and put an end to the crisis that shaken up the whole world.

Primary school kids arrested in Russia over anti-war signs, claims Opposition politician

In heartbreaking photos, young Russian children appear to have been jailed for protesting their country's invasion of Ukraine.