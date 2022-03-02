Primary school kids arrested in Russia over anti-war signs, claims Opposition politician

In heartbreaking photos, young Russian children appear to have been jailed for protesting their country's invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of people were detained around the country for opposing Vladimir Putin's war, and the photographs were released by an opposition lawmaker.

The photographs depict school-aged youngsters in the back of a police truck in Moscow after participating in anti-war protests.

The children were reportedly detained while attempting to lay flowers at the city's Ukrainian embassy.

A young woman in a green cap holds a sign that reads 'No War' in Russian and is surrounded by little Russian and Ukrainian flags.

Another girl in a pink puffer jacket carries flowers, and she was pictured later in a police station, with an officer behind her at a computer.





Thousands of anti-war demonstrators have flocked to the streets across Russia, despite Putin's merciless suppression of any opposition to his dictatorship.

An online petition calling for an end to the war received almost a million signatures.

Anti-war protesters in Russia have been detained in large numbers, and the authorities have censored social media and threatened to shut down independent news outlets.

(With inputs from agencies)