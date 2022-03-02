Hong Kong records 50,000 Covid cases as first bundle of goods arrive from China

Local media reports state that Hong Kong is all set to report a new record of over 50,000 daily new infections on Wednesday. This comes in as Chief Executive Carrie Lam sought to reassure residents during a television interview from a railroad yard just after the first bundle of goods arrived from China to the city.

The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of a record virus surge with thousands of confirmed cases every day. China's aim is to ensure that Hong Kong has enough food and other supplies during the outbreak, said Lam.

She further urged the residents to stop their panicked purchasing.

Acknowledging the fact that there won’t be enough beds to isolate everyone, she vowed to make the process as quick and comprehensive as possible.

Earlier, Lam had said that all Hong Kongers must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus testing. "The coming one to three months are crucial in fighting the pandemic," Lam told a press briefing.

Lam reiterated the city's "dynamic zero COVID" strategy similar to mainland China, aiming to eradicate any outbreaks at all costs. She repeatedly thanked mainland authorities for their "staunch support."

The order for citywide testing comes after mainland Chinese authorities dispatched epidemiologists, health workers and other medical resources last week to help contain the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

(With inputs from agencies)