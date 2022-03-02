Here is a look at Putin's family, who are reportedly hiding in a secret Siberian underground bunker

Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved his family to a secret Siberian underground bunker, claims an expert. This is not an ordinary bunker, it can survive a nuclear attack.

As per rofessor Valery Solovey, the Russian president has hidden his family in a luxury hi-tech bunker, which is likened to an "underground city".

The bunker is buried beneath a sprawling estate in the Altayskoye Podvorie resort in the Altai Mountains.

But who are Putin's family members? Here is a detailed analysis of his family, scroll below for images