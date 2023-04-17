Top 10 world news: Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in prison, and more

Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian opposition leader and a staunch Vladimir Putin critic, was convicted of treason by a Russian court on Monday. He has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. In other news, a Paris court, on Monday (April 17) acquitted the carrier Air France and plane maker Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight which killed 228 people.

A Paris court, on Monday (April 17) acquitted the carrier Air France and plane maker Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight which killed 228 people. The two France-based companies had gone on trial back in October to determine their responsibility for the worst aviation disaster in Air France’s history.

Sudanese army pounded paramilitary bases with air strikes on Sunday (April 16) as the power struggle continues to rage in the North African nation, news agency Reuters reported citing witnesses. Sudan's army appeared to have gained the upper hand.

A defamation trial linked to false information being aired on Fox News about the 2020 US presidential elections was delayed Monday amid reports that the network is trying to settle with vote machine maker Dominion.

At discussions in Warsaw on Monday, Kyiv is attempting to re-open food and grain transit via Poland. As per Reuters, this is a "first step" to lifting the import restrictions after some nations stopped importing grain from Ukraine to safeguard their own agricultural markets from an influx of supplies.

The Indonesian Army soldiers deployed to rescue a captive New Zealand pilot were ambushed by the rebels in the island’s restive Papua province, leaving multiple personnel dead, and 30 reported missing.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak expected to continue his bid to make maths education compulsory until 18, as he believes that Britain possesses an inherent “anti-maths mindset” which is costing the country.

SpaceX postponed the first test flight of Starship, its most powerful rocket ever built, on Monday, due to a technical failure. The rocket has been designed to send astronauts to the Moon and someday even to Mars and other places in space.



‘Urban elite concept’: Indian govt opposes same-sex marriage as SC to begin hearing





Reiterating its opposition to same-sex marriage, the Indian government has filed a plea asking the Supreme Court to quash a batch of petitions seeking legal validation, saying that the “creation of a new social institution” is beyond the ambit of the judiciary.