ugc_banner

2009 Rio-Paris crash: French court acquits Air France, Airbus

Paris, FranceEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Apr 17, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Policemen stand outside the audience room at Paris courthouse, on April 17.  Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The historic trial, in October, had begun over 13 years after the plane en route from Paris (France) to Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) plunged into the Atlantic Ocean killing 228 passengers and crew. 

A Paris court, on Monday (April 17) has moved to acquit Air France and plane manufacturer Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight. The two France-based companies had gone on trial back in October to determine their responsibility for the worst aviation disaster in Air France's history, which left 228 dead on board flight AF447.

The court said that even if "errors" had been committed, there is "no certain link of causality" between those shortcomings and the accident that "could be proven". The historic trial, in October, had begun over 13 years after the plane en route from Paris (France) to Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) plunged into the Atlantic Ocean killing more than 200 passengers and crew. 

This is a developing story. More to follow...

 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Sailor couple from Murrysville area of Pittsburgh among three missing in Mexico

Orient Express axes UK section of train journey after 41 years due to Brexit

Syria: US helicopter raid resulted in ‘probable death’ of senior IS leader, says CENTCOM