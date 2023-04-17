2009 Rio-Paris crash: French court acquits Air France, Airbus

A Paris court, on Monday (April 17) has moved to acquit Air France and plane manufacturer Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight. The two France-based companies had gone on trial back in October to determine their responsibility for the worst aviation disaster in Air France's history, which left 228 dead on board flight AF447.



The court said that even if "errors" had been committed, there is "no certain link of causality" between those shortcomings and the accident that "could be proven". The historic trial, in October, had begun over 13 years after the plane en route from Paris (France) to Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) plunged into the Atlantic Ocean killing more than 200 passengers and crew.