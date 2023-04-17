Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza charged with treason by Russian court

Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian opposition leader and a staunch Vladimir Putin critic, was convicted of treason by a Russian court on Monday. He has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Moscow City Court found the 41-year-old guilty of treason, “false information about the Russian army,” and affiliation with an “undesirable organisation,” Interfax reported. His trial was held behind closed doors.

According to the Mediazona news site, the hearing was attended by several Kara-Murza supporters and foreign diplomats including a US embassy official named David Bernstein.

“Russia will be free, tell everyone,” Kara-Murza was quoted as saying after the verdict, according to the independent news site Avtozak.info.

Russia has been clamping down even a fraction of war dissent ever since the invasion of Ukraine began.

The politician was detained in April 2022, on charges of “spreading false information about the Russian army” in an address to US state legislators on March 15. During that speech to the Arizona House of Representatives, he denounced military action in Ukraine.

The authorities added treason charges while he was in custody. Russia adopted a law criminalising spreading “false information” about its military shortly after it sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Authorities have used the law to stifle criticism of what the Kremlin calls “a special military operation.”

Kara-Murza holds dual British-Russian citizenship. Though born in Russia, the 41-year-old received British citizenship after moving to the UK with his mother when he was 15.

Moscow Times newspaper reported that Kara-Murza suffers from a nerve condition called polyneuropathy, which his lawyers say was due to poisoning attempts in 2015 and 2017.

They said that his condition has worsened in prison, and he was too unwell to attend some of his hearings. Kara-Murza claims that he was poisoned twice because of his political activities, but he continued to spend long periods of time in Russia.

