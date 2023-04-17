As import bans mount Ukraine seeks re-opening of grain transit via Poland

At discussions in Warsaw on Monday, Kyiv is attempting to re-open food and grain transit via Poland. As per Reuters, this is a "first step" to lifting the import restrictions after some nations stopped importing grain from Ukraine to safeguard their own agricultural markets from an influx of supplies.

This comes as Poland and Hungary on Saturday announced bans on some imports. Slovakia also announced a similar action and reportedly other nations in central and eastern Europe are also considering action.

"The first step, in our opinion, should be the opening of transit, because it is quite important and it is the thing that should be done unconditionally and after that we will talk about other things," said Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky.

Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus, as per TVP Info, revealed that talks between Ukraine and Poland were due to start in Warsaw around 12:00 pm (1000 GMT) on Monday.

As per Solsky, Ukraine is also holding additional talks this week in Romania on Wednesday, and in Slovakia on Thursday.

In comments published on the Telegram messaging app by the Agriculture Ministry Solsky said that about 10 per cent of food goods Ukraine exports cross the Polish border. While deliveries to Hungary account for around six per cent of Ukraine's farm exports.

Poland's embargo, which came into effect Saturday evening, also applies to transit through the country to keep grain transport from entering the Polish market.

"The ultimate goal is not that the import ban will be in force indefinitely, but to ensure that grain from Ukraine, which is to be exported, goes (where it is headed)," said Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski while talking to radio station RMF.

As Slovakia prepared to ban imports of wheat and other specified products from Ukraine temporarily, a Slovakian government spokeswoman said on Monday, impediments to Ukrainian imports appeared to be growing.

Istvan Nagy, Hungary's farm minister, says that a solution was needed beyond the national level. "Joint European action and EU measures are inevitable," he said. After the bloc's executive said on Sunday that unilateral action was unacceptable, a senior EU source said EU envoys were scheduled to address Poland and Hungary's bans this week.

(With inputs from agencies)

