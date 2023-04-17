'Not acceptable': EU issues warning after Poland and Hungary ban Ukrainian grain

A European Union executive said on Sunday that the action on trade taken by some members of the bloc is unacceptable. This comes after Poland and Hungary recently announced bans on grain and other food imports from Ukraine in order to protect their local agricultural sectors.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war led to a food grain crisis globally after Moscow invaded its neighbouring nation last year in February.

A United Nation-brokered deal had allowed Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of grain through the Black Sea but some of the ports were blocked due to invasion.

The blockade caused large quantities of Ukrainian grain to stay in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks. It hit prices and sales for local farmers. Ukrainian grain is cheaper than that produced in the European Union.

The issue has become even bigger in the election year in Poland as the matter has caused political problems for the nation's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party since it has enraged residents in rural areas, where PiS support is often high.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said in an emailed statement: "We are aware of Poland and Hungary's announcements regarding the ban on imports of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine."

"In this context, it is important to underline that trade policy is of EU exclusive competence and, therefore, unilateral actions are not acceptable. In such challenging times, it is crucial to coordinate and align all decisions within the EU," the statement added.

