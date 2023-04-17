Chinese minister meets Putin, says willing to work with Russian military to have close communications

Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Sunday (April 16) and hailed ties between the two nations, state media reported on Monday.

Li said that Beijing is willing to work with Russia to have close strategic communications between their militaries. He also said that China pursue the strengthening of multilateral coordination and cooperation with Russia.

The state media's report quoted Li as saying: "China is willing to work with Russia to make new contributions to the maintenance of world and regional security and stability."

He said that China and Russia have very "strong ties" and the nations surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era, they are very stable.

The defence minister further noted that the Russia-China ties have "already entered a new era". He said, "This is my first overseas visit since taking over as China's defence minister."

"I specifically chose Russia for this in order to emphasise the special nature and strategic importance of our bilateral ties," Li said.

News agencies reported that Putin welcomed military cooperation between Russia and China during the meeting, which was also attended by Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Putin said, "We are also working actively through the military departments, regularly exchange useful information, cooperate in the field of military-technical cooperation, and conduct joint exercises."

"This is, undoubtedly, another important area that strengthens the exclusively trusting, strategic nature of our relations," he added.



The visit by the Chinese defence minister comes in the backdrop of Xi's state visit to Russia last month. During the Xi-Putin summit, both called each other "dear friends" and agreed to work together on issues of mutual interest.

Over the past few years, Moscow and Beijing have increased cooperation, both driven by a desire to counterbalance US global dominance. Their partnership has only grown closer since Putin launched an offensive in Ukraine last February.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE