Top 10 world news: PTI rejects Sharif's claim to power in Pak; Ukraine to change battle strategy; and more

UKraine's new army chief has said the nation needs new strategy to defeat Russia in the ongoing war. In the largest change to Ukraine's military leadership since Russia's invasion started almost two years ago, the 58-year-old Oleksandr Syrsky took commander Valery Zaluzhny's position this week. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, parties of former PM Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto have agreed to form a government. However, the besieged party of ex-PM Imran khan, PTI, has rejected Sharif's claim to power. In the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, the IDF has been accused of deliberately targeting an ambulance, resulting in the death of a six-year-old girl.

Click on the headlines to read more.

In his first remarks as the Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky stated on Friday that the Ukrainian Army must alter its methods in order to defeat Russia.

Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday (Feb 10) claimed that the party is assured that it has 'won' over 170 seats in 252-seat National Assembly of Pakistan.

The Israeli Army has been accused of deliberately targeting a rescue operation in besieged Gaza that resulted in the death of a six-year-old Palestinian girl. Her dead body was recovered on Saturday (Feb 10), surrounded by corpses of her family members and two ambulance workers.

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have agreed to form the government at the Centre in Punjab.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third address to the parliament in less than a week, dubbed his second term in power as 'gamechanger' for the world's fifth largest economy which was world's 11th biggest when he was first elected to power in 2014.

The final election rallies for Indonesia's presidential candidates were held on Saturday before the vote on February 14th.

Saudi Arabia demanded on Saturday that the UN Security Council step in and stop Israel's planned army assault in Rafah, calling it a "humanitarian catastrophe."

After much anticipation and less than a week to go for the start of the third Test match in Rajkot, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the remainder of the Test series against England on Saturday (Feb 10).

Hollywood power couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have reached an agreement to finalise their divorce.