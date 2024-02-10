Ukraine needs to come up with new strategies to battle, says new Army Chief

In his first remarks as the Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky stated on Friday that the Ukrainian Army must alter its methods in order to defeat Russia.

In the largest change to Ukraine's military leadership since Russia's invasion started almost two years ago, the 58-year-old Oleksandr Syrsky took commander Valery Zaluzhny's position this week.

The seasoned general has a long list of issues to deal with, not the least of which is a 1,000-kilometer frontline that has not shifted much in more than a year of battle. In a social media post, he stated that the Army need "clear and precise planning," "taking into account the needs of the frontline for the latest weapons given by international partners."

Washington and Brussels in particular are finding it difficult to maintain the aid programs that have so far helped Kyiv resist Russia.

Syrsky is assuming command of the armed forces during a period of uncertain resource availability and as Russia prepares for war by increasing production and recruiting.

The Kremlin earlier on Friday downplayed the impact Ukraine's military shake-up would have on the battlefield.

Spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov stated, "We don't think it's a factor that will influence the trajectory of the special military operation," using the word Moscow prefers to refer to its invasion.

Soon after Syrsky was appointed, Russia and Ukraine began firing drones at one another, hoping to hit locations far behind the immobile front line.

According to an AFP source in Kyiv's security services, Ukraine claimed responsibility for attacks on two different Russian oil refineries overnight that resulted in at least one significant fire.

The last two months have seen strikes on Russian oil and gas installations as part of what Kyiv has described as "fair" response against the infrastructure that Russia has used to fuel its conflict.